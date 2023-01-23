Joe Thomas to host Greater Cleveland Sports Awards; Nick Chubb nominated for athlete of the year

This Wednesday, the 23rd Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Downtown Cleveland, OH. Cleveland Browns future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas will host this year’s awards. The event begins at 5:30 PM and ends at 10:30 PM. Individual tickets are expensive at $361 per ticket.

Browns RB Nick Chubb is nominated for the 2022 Professional Athlete of the Year award. The other finalists are Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers and Jose Ramirez of the Guardians. Last year, DE Myles Garrett won the award.

The Browns figure to be unlikely to be a contender for this year’s “best moment award” after having won it the past two seasons — in 2020 for their playoff win over the Steelers, and then in 2021 for hosting the NFL Draft.

You can also bid in the silent auction on a variety of items, including some Browns-related things. As of this post, the highest bids for each Browns item includes:

Browns’ Suite for 1 Game for 16 people: $4,300

Browns vs. Steelers club seats (2 tickets): $600

Myles Garrett autographed replica helmet: $400

Nick Chubb autographed replica helmet: $400

Amari Cooper autographed replica jersey: $200

Joe Thomas autographed replica jersey: $225

Greg Newsome autographed football: $150

Joel Bitonio autographed football: $150

Jacoby Brissett & Grant Delpit autographed photos, and Browns Fan Pack: $150

NFL Draft helmet from 2021, autographed by Greg Newsome and JOK: $325

We’ll post a recap of the event after it concludes on Wednesday. Sometimes, local reporters are able to snag some quotes from members of the Browns who are in attendance too.