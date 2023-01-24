Daily Dawg Chow 1/24: Joe Thomas hosting event & Browns shouldn’t trade Nick Chubb

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Joe Thomas to host Greater Cleveland Sports Awards; Nick Chubb nominated for athlete of the year (Chris Pokorny) The event takes place this Wednesday, January 25.
- How talented is the 2023 NFL draft class? ESPN gives a hint (Jared Mueller) First round grades are far more rare than first round picks
- Browns Kevin Stefanski noted among top head coaches in-game management (Jared Mueller) In a chart that will surprise most Browns fans, Stefanski is lauded
- Path to the Super Bowl is tough in the AFC (Jared Mueller) Browns are facing an uphill climb
- Daily Dawg Chow 1/23: Rumors about Browns and DeAndre Hopkins (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb; it’s Important to Understand Why (Sports Illustrated) “Part of the reason that some will look to trade Chubb are preparing for a sea change within the Browns offense shifting more towards Watson and the passing game, suggesting it will reduce the importance of Chubb within the offense, making him more expendable, almost a waste of his talent.”
- 4 Veteran wide receivers the Cleveland Browns could target in trade (Dawg Pound Daily) “Deshaun Watson will be in full force next season, and it will be nice to have Cooper and DPJ there. However, besides these two, the team really has many question marks in the wide receiver room. Can Bell become a bigger factor for them?”
- Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Donovan Peoples-Jones (Orange And Brown Report) “I expect him to be extended at $12.5m a year but lots of people have asked about getting Hopkins, Cooks, or Lockett in a trade. If you want one of the expensive big names you likely look to move one of the two current starting wide receivers off to balance the salary cap and draft pick cost”
- The Cleveland Browns may be better off stock piling picks for the next two drafts (Factory of Sadness) “Not without limiting the competition window even more that is. See, the Browns could sign a few big-name guys, give them $1 million this season, and then in a season or two, see their salaries balloon to $12, or $15, or even $20 million, but all that will do is make sure this current unit has a very short shelf life.”
- What draft picks do the Browns have in 2023? (clevelandbrowns.com) “That means the Browns will have to wait until Day 2 of the draft on April 28 to make their first pick. The Browns have eight total picks at their disposal in 2023, with three of those picks either coming from another team via trade or as a compensatory selection.”
- What could go wrong for the Browns? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier completes the 2nd in a two part series about how things can go for Cleveland this year
