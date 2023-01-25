Daily Dawg Chow 1/25: Myles, Chubb & Bitonio recognized as Browns’ elite

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- ESPN ranks 3 Browns players in Top 100 MVP list (Chris Pokorny) Who received recognition for a top-notch 2022 season?
- Browns have 8 picks in 2023 NFL Draft (Thomas Moore) Even without a first-round selection, GM Andrew Berry will have options to fill the defensive tackle situation.
- Despite no 1st or 2nd round picks, Browns rookie class ranked 17th in production (Jared Mueller)
- Potential addition to Jim Schwartz staff noted due to history together (Jared Mueller) So far, we don’t know for sure any of Schwartz’s staff despite reports
More Cleveland Browns news:
- The Cleveland Browns need to pass on high-priced wide receivers (Factory of Sadness) “Yet, too many people think the Browns should trade for Deandre Hopkins or Adam Theilen, two high-priced, veteran options who only further complicate a very complicated cap situation for the Browns.”
- Linebacker room filled with question marks: Browns core players (cleveland.com) “A core player, for this purpose, is a player who, without any ifs or other qualifications, will be a high quality starter in Cleveland for the next three-to-five years.”
- NFL executives predict the Browns will break through in 2023 (Browns Wire) “And given the extension of offensive line coach Bill Callahan (who turned down an offensive coordinator interview with the New York Jets), and the addition of top-tier defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, there is reason to believe head coach Kevin Stefanski could be next in line for a new deal if he gets the Browns back into postseason contention.”
- Browns Offseason Pivot Points: Center (Sports Illustrated) “Even if teams are wary of Pocic only having one great season while being flanked by Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, he will still warrant consideration for a lucrative contract.”
- Salary cap expert talks Browns w(@JackDuffin) (Youtube) Quincy Carrier has a conversation about the Browns’ salary cap situation moving forward
