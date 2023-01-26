Daily Dawg Chow 1/26: Browns deemed to be unlucky, world recoils in shock

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- The NFL says that Browns were one of the least lucky teams in the NFL this year (Jared Mueller) Updated data for the whole season
- Surprising name noted as key Browns free agent (Jared Mueller) Walker’s injury was the first of many at the position
- Daily Dawg Chow 1/25: Myles, Chubb & Bitonio recognized as Browns’ elite (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
- Despite no 1st or 2nd round picks, Browns rookie class ranked 17th in production (Jared Mueller) Martin Emerson lead the way
- Report: Browns Could Have “big Swing or two” in Them This Offseason (Sports Illustrated) “After a couple of years at this thing, the Browns look to be at a spot where they need to see results. Now at quarterback is the hopeful solution in Deshaun Watson.”
- Former NFL tight end details ‘worst’ interview moment during NFL Combine (Fox News)“The [Cleveland] [B]rowns asked me if I ever smoked weed. I said no,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Then the interviewer grabbed my wrist as if he was feeling my pulse and asked me again louder. I was seated in a chair in the middle of a dark room with a spotlight on it. Front office stood in the shadows mob style…”
- 3 Deshaun Watson stats to consider in rebuilding Browns offense (cleveland.com) “From Week 13 on, Watson was second in the league among qualified quarterbacks in time to throw on all dropbacks at 3.35 seconds.”
- Is the future of Ethan Pocic the biggest decision the Browns have to make this offseason? (Browns Wire) “Pocic experienced a breakout season in 2022 and has earned a payday. While the Browns want him back, the question has to be asked if they can afford him after extending right tackle Jack Conklin.”
- Is the Browns’ defense an easy fix? w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jake Burns discuss how the Browns’ defense can improve in 2023
