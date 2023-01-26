Is it true Myles Garrett was left off the Defensive Player of the Year list? Anyone?

Every season the Pro Football Writers of America vote on the NFL All-Rookie Team plus the Defensive Player of the Year award.

This year, the finalists for DPOY were Micah Parsons of Dallas, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.

Wait, what? No Myles Garrett. Seriously?

It is true. Despite being the highest-rated defensive player in the league this year, Garrett was snubbed for the DPOY consideration.

The award eventually was announced as going to Bosa.

If you look at the list, all three candidates were on playoff clubs. Cleveland finished 7-10-0 and missed the post-season altogether. Was this the reason?

Bosa was the only player of these four mentioned that was honored as a conference Defensive Player of the Week and he was recognized twice, plus he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month (November) which none of the others accomplished either.

Nobody is disputing Bosa as the eventual winner of the award. What is in question is why Garrett was not on the final list.

Some have pointed out that Garrett had been neutralized by offensive lines for much of the season. Others questioned when was the last time Garrett actually made a difference as a game disrupter. Playing for the division’s last-place team can’t have helped his cause either.

Was there any consistency or urgency in his play this season? Not to mention breaking team rules, his car accident, plus criticizing his coaches.

All Browns’ fans can state at this juncture, is that the hiring of Jim Schwartz as the new DC will likely change this narrative next season.

Here is a breakdown of the three finalists along with Garrett’s stats. What is your opinion?

Pro Football Focus grades

Myles Garrett 92.5

Chris Jones 92.0

Micah Parsons 91.6

Nick Bosa 90.9

Total Tackles

Micah Parsons 65

Myles Garrett 60

Nick Bosa 51

Chris Jones 44

QB Hits

Nick Bosa 48

Chris Jones 29

Micah Parsons 27

Myles Garrett 26

Knockdowns

Nick Bosa 28

Micah Parsons 14

Chris Jones 13

Myles Garrett 9

Pressures

Nick Bosa 56

Chris Jones 46

Micah Parsons 41

Myles Garrett 38

Hurries

Chris Jones 16

Micah Parsons 13

Myles Garrett 11

Nick Bosa 9

Tackles for Loss

Nick Bosa 19

Myles Garrett 18

Chris Jones 17

Micah Parsons 14

Sacks

Nick Bosa 18.5

Myles Garrett 16

Chris Jones 15.5

Micah Parsons 13.5

Pass Defenses

Chris Jones 4

Micah Parsons 3

Myles Garrett 2

Nick Bosa 1

Forced Fumbles

Micah Parsons 3

Myles Garrett 2

Chris Jones 2

Nick Bosa 2

Missed Tackles

Micah Parsons 5

Myles Garrett 1

Chris Jones 1

Nick Bosa 1