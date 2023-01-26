Is it true Myles Garrett was left off the Defensive Player of the Year list? Anyone?

Every season the Pro Football Writers of America vote on the NFL All-Rookie Team plus the Defensive Player of the Year award.
This year, the finalists for DPOY were Micah Parsons of Dallas, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.
Wait, what? No Myles Garrett. Seriously?
It is true. Despite being the highest-rated defensive player in the league this year, Garrett was snubbed for the DPOY consideration.
The award eventually was announced as going to Bosa.
If you look at the list, all three candidates were on playoff clubs. Cleveland finished 7-10-0 and missed the post-season altogether. Was this the reason?
Bosa was the only player of these four mentioned that was honored as a conference Defensive Player of the Week and he was recognized twice, plus he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month (November) which none of the others accomplished either.
Nobody is disputing Bosa as the eventual winner of the award. What is in question is why Garrett was not on the final list.
Some have pointed out that Garrett had been neutralized by offensive lines for much of the season. Others questioned when was the last time Garrett actually made a difference as a game disrupter. Playing for the division’s last-place team can’t have helped his cause either.
Was there any consistency or urgency in his play this season? Not to mention breaking team rules, his car accident, plus criticizing his coaches.
All Browns’ fans can state at this juncture, is that the hiring of Jim Schwartz as the new DC will likely change this narrative next season.
Here is a breakdown of the three finalists along with Garrett’s stats. What is your opinion?
Pro Football Focus grades
Myles Garrett 92.5
Chris Jones 92.0
Micah Parsons 91.6
Nick Bosa 90.9
Total Tackles
Micah Parsons 65
Myles Garrett 60
Nick Bosa 51
Chris Jones 44
QB Hits
Nick Bosa 48
Chris Jones 29
Micah Parsons 27
Myles Garrett 26
Knockdowns
Nick Bosa 28
Micah Parsons 14
Chris Jones 13
Myles Garrett 9
Pressures
Nick Bosa 56
Chris Jones 46
Micah Parsons 41
Myles Garrett 38
Hurries
Chris Jones 16
Micah Parsons 13
Myles Garrett 11
Nick Bosa 9
Tackles for Loss
Nick Bosa 19
Myles Garrett 18
Chris Jones 17
Micah Parsons 14
Sacks
Nick Bosa 18.5
Myles Garrett 16
Chris Jones 15.5
Micah Parsons 13.5
Pass Defenses
Chris Jones 4
Micah Parsons 3
Myles Garrett 2
Nick Bosa 1
Forced Fumbles
Micah Parsons 3
Myles Garrett 2
Chris Jones 2
Nick Bosa 2
Missed Tackles
Micah Parsons 5
Myles Garrett 1
Chris Jones 1
Nick Bosa 1
