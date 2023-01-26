Browns represented well at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, thanks to Joe Thomas

The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards took place Wednesday night. As we announced in the preview for the event, Nick Chubb was up for Professional Athlete of the Year. Those honors ended up going to Jose Ramirez of the Guardians. However, the Browns were still a highlight of the evening, thanks to the storytelling and wit of Joe Thomas, who was hosting the event.

Not only did Thomas get a dig in on Jadeveon Clowney, he told a couple of stories, including ones about “Billy” Manziel, and how Peyton Manning called him up to try to get the Browns to trade him to Denver.

Joe Thomas killing his monologue @CLESports Awards. He tells the Billy Manziel story & how they were getting snapchats from him in Vegas the morning of the game. Then how Peyton Manning called him asking him to convince #Browns to trade him to Denver — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 26, 2023

Before the event, Thomas also talked to reporters about whether he’s anxious leading up to finding out whether he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer:

Joe Thomas is awaiting word from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’s not feeling the anxiety before the announcement is made. #Browns pic.twitter.com/hLqnHzHMdO — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) January 25, 2023

As far as other Browns-related personnel at the event, here is Chomps walking down the red carpet:

Joe Haden, who recently retired as a Brown, was also present for the show:

As for auction items that jumped in value, the Joe Thomas autographed jersey went for $1,025, the Nick Chubb autographed helmet for $1,675, the Myles Garrett autographed helmet for $975, and the Joel Bitonio autographed football for $890.