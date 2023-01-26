 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns represented well at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, thanks to Joe Thomas

The former left tackle had stories to tell, including one of Billy Manziel.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3 Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards took place Wednesday night. As we announced in the preview for the event, Nick Chubb was up for Professional Athlete of the Year. Those honors ended up going to Jose Ramirez of the Guardians. However, the Browns were still a highlight of the evening, thanks to the storytelling and wit of Joe Thomas, who was hosting the event.

Not only did Thomas get a dig in on Jadeveon Clowney, he told a couple of stories, including ones about “BillyManziel, and how Peyton Manning called him up to try to get the Browns to trade him to Denver.

Before the event, Thomas also talked to reporters about whether he’s anxious leading up to finding out whether he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer:

As far as other Browns-related personnel at the event, here is Chomps walking down the red carpet:

Joe Haden, who recently retired as a Brown, was also present for the show:

As for auction items that jumped in value, the Joe Thomas autographed jersey went for $1,025, the Nick Chubb autographed helmet for $1,675, the Myles Garrett autographed helmet for $975, and the Joel Bitonio autographed football for $890.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...