Daily Dawg Chow 1/27: Myles Garrett snubbed for DPOY but still quite awesome

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Is it true Myles Garrett was left off the Defensive Player of the Year list? Anyone? (Jared Mueller) To not win is one thing, to not be on the finalist list is another
- Browns making a splash? Garrett needs something to join DPOY & OL review (Jared Mueller) A lot to talk about on The OBR Film Breakdown pod
- STAY or GO? DT Jordan Elliott (Barry Shuck & contributing writer Howie Smith) “Free agency is an important aspect of any NFL team and can provide a club the ability to fill some glaring holes.”
More Cleveland Browns news:
- One free agent who can change the Cleveland Browns defense (Dawg Pound Daily) “He won’t give you 40-plus snaps a game, but you can expect him to play in running situations and on early downs.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns make the ESPN Top 100 list but will all three be back for 2023? (Factory of Sadness) “The Cleveland Browns may not want to consider moving one of their best players, but the team is running out of options.”
- Cade York vs. Phil Dawson: How do their rookie seasons as Browns kickers compare? (cleveland.com) “After going undrafted in 1998, and short stints with the Raiders and Patriots, the Browns swooped in and signed Dawson in the spring of 1999.”
- Andrew Berry GM 2022 Performance Review - Quarterback Free Agents (Orange And Brown Report) “We are only going to look at other realistic options out there so for quarterback behind Deshaun Watson I have set the annual budget at $7.5m”
- What will fix DeShaun Watson & the Browns’ offense? w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jake Burns continue in their extensive analysis of Cleveland’s prospects in 2023
