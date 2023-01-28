Browns lose backup TE, signs with Saints

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do on their roster this offseason. While they have a lot of high-priced players on both sides of the ball, needs on the defensive line, linebacker and safety positions seem to be the most glaring.

Many will also point to a need for a speedy wide receiver to compliment Amari Cooper (he’s unlikely to be cut despite a pseudo-report) and Donovan Peoples-Jones. With Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson set for free agency, the team will also need to add to the running back room.

An under-discussed area of need is the tight end group. David Njoku leads the way but Harrison Bryant hasn’t really taken the next step in his development. The Browns rotated through a number of third tight ends next year with none really establishing themselves in that spot.

The team will have one less competitor at the position going into next training camp as Miller Forristall has signed a reserve/future deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Forristall played in four games for Cleveland last year logging 16 snaps on offense and 43 snaps on special teams.

Players who end the season on a practice squad or as free agents are free to sign reserve/future deals with teams before the opening of the league year. The Browns signed 10 of them in early January.

It will be interesting if Cleveland goes away from multiple tight ends and adds more receivers instead this season, the first full season with Deshaun Watson.