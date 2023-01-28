Chiefs, Bengals: One free agent from each team Browns should sign

The Cleveland Browns may not have a ton of cap space to sign free agents but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try. One way to try to bring a different culture to the team is by signing players from teams who are doing well. There are just four teams left in the playoffs so starting with those four might be a good place to start.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the AFC Championship game. Two teams that have built their rosters through the draft and strategic use of free agency and trades.

For today’s exercise, we are going to pick a free agent from both teams even if it is, possibly, unrealistic. Interestingly, the Chiefs potential free agents are less attractive to a team like the Browns than those with the Bengals.

Earlier today, we did the same thing with the two NFC teams.

Kansas City Signing

The list for the Chiefs starts with a couple of offensive linemen and includes WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, and RB Jerick McKinnon. None of the four would be high priorities for Cleveland. S Juan Thornhill would be the top option if this player wasn’t available:

Browns sign WR Mecole Hardman - The ability to add speed at the wide receiver position could be the top priority this offseason and Hardman provides just that. He had a down season, playing in just eight games, but still produced four touchdowns.

Cincinnati Signing

As noted above, the Bengals list is an interesting one with a variety of defensive backs and a couple of tight ends on the list that could draw some attention. LB Germaine Pratt could also be a target for Jim Schwartz’s side of the ball.

Browns sign S Jessie Bates III - Earlier this week, we signed Bates away from the Bengals as a part of our Browns roster overhaul and mock draft. Of the four safeties signed in this exercise, Bates should be at the top of the list.

Perhaps it is because of the potential need for Cleveland but that four safeties could have been the right choices, and three were, given the options could be a good sign for the Browns ability to snag one on a reasonable deal this offseason. Getting a speed receiver could allow Cleveland to keep John Johnson III and still upgrade the roster.