Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/29/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Chiefs, Bengals: One free agent from each team Browns should sign (Jared Mueller) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the AFC Championship game. Two teams that have built their rosters through the draft and strategic use of free agency and trades.
- Eagles, 49ers: One free agent from each team Browns should sign (Jared Mueller) - The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in the NFC Championship game. Two teams that have built their rosters through the draft and strategic use of free agency and trades. Earlier this week, we signed Fletcher Cox away from the Eagles as a part of our Browns roster overhaul and mock draft.
- Browns lose backup TE, signs with Saints (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns will have one less competitor at the tight end position going into next training camp as Miller Forristall has signed a reserve/future deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Cleveland Browns:
- ‘Hay’s in the barn already’: Joe Thomas won’t dwell on wait for call for Hall of Fame (Beacon Journal) - Joe Thomas isn’t sweating the final few days before he finds out for sure if he’s going to be among the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. That’s not the case for his son Jack.
- Are Jedrick Wills Jr., Ethan Pocic part of the OL’s future? (cleveland.com) - The Browns offensive line has found something rare in the modern NFL: stability. As it stands now, they are poised to return four players who have been starters together since 2020 and the only question is who will start at center — but even that position will likely feature a player the rest of the line is familiar with.
- Browns fans note an Andrew Berry anniversary (Browns Nation) - The Cleveland Browns have a huge offseason ahead of them. One man that is under plenty of pressure from Browns fans is General Manager Andrew Berry. Berry’s third anniversary as the Browns GM is here and he has not brought the success most fans are hoping for.
- Browns are not projected to pick up additional comp pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns will have a compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Minnesota Vikings hired away Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager. However, Over the Cap does not project the Browns will receive another through the comp pick formula. The formula weighs the players the Browns lost to free agency against the value gained. If the Browns had lost enough value, they would have gotten compensated for it.
- Assessing the Browns’ 2022 rookie class (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns saw glimpses of potential from a few of their rookies, who all figure to have a shot at landing bigger roles next season
NFL:
- Atlanta Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator (ESPN) - The Atlanta Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator Friday, taking him from their biggest rival after he spent last season as the co-defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.
- To Rebuild the Eagles, the Team’s G.M. Worked His ‘Magic’ (New York Times) - The Philadelphia Eagles are again aiming for a championship just five seasons after winning it all thanks in large part to General Manager Howie Roseman, who led a uniquely fast rebuild through a series of bold moves.
- What can the 49ers’ Brock Purdy paradox teach us about quarterback value? (The Ringer) - The San Francisco 49ers are in the NFC championship game with a seventh-round rookie quarterback. Is Brock Purdy merely a product of Kyle Shanahan’s system and a placeholder for Trey Lance, or is he the 49ers’ future?
- ‘They gotta play us’: How Bengals’ new team mantra connected fans to the team (cincinnati.com) - The night before every Cincinnati Bengals game, head coach Zac Taylor leads one final team meeting at the hotel where the players and coaches stay – home and away.
- Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bengals have always been a ‘rah-rah team’ but they back it up (NFL.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs once again in the AFC Championship Game. It’s a rematch from last season’s AFC title game that led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, cutting the Chiefs short from another chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Loading comments...