The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. The proof is in the AFC Championship game where Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes will match up once again. Two stud quarterbacks facing off for the chance to go to the Super Bowl.

With Burrow and Mahomes in, that means a lot of talented quarterbacks either didn’t make the playoffs in the AFC or have already been bounced:

Josh Allen

Tua Tagovailoa

Lamar Jackson

Deshaun Watson

Trevor Lawrence

Justin Herbert

Derek Carr

Russell Wilson

For the Cleveland Browns, and the AFC in general, the list of top-flight quarterbacks in one conference is concerning. While Carr is likely to be traded but could stay in the AFC, one quarterback will be added to the list if he is traded as the NFC is not an option.

According to Adam Schefter, if the Green Bay Packers look to trade QB Aaron Rodgers, he will not remain in the NFC:

More context: Aaron Rodgers doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract. The #Packers don't need his direct permission to trade him, at least not contractually.



The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have been mentioned by others as possible destinations for Rodgers while a reunion with Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders could be possible as well.

Some believe Tom Brady could be on his way to the Raiders to reunite with Josh McDaniels via free agency.

It will be interesting to watch the Rodgers rumors for what feels like the fourth or fifth year in a row. Last year, it was assumed Rodgers was on his way out but, instead, signed an extension with the Packers.

It looks like Rodgers' future, much like his former teammate Brett Favre, might be a source of conversation over and over again.

For the AFC, the idea of adding Rodgers (and Brady) just makes it that much more difficult to make it through the regular season schedule and fight for one of seven playoff spots.

If/when there are more rumors about Rodgers (or Brady) coming to the AFC or a Browns future opponent, we will keep you updated.