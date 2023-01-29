San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles - NFC Championship Open Thread

The 49ers and Eagles square off at 3:00 PM ET today in the NFC Championship game on FOX. We’ve seen a lot of regular season re-matches this postseason, with teams playing each other two or three times. This one is a fresh match-up, though. They last played in Week 2 of the 2021 season, with the 49ers beating the Eagles 17-11. Both teams are obviously much-improved now, but I’m still expecting a low-scoring affair:

The Philadelphia Eagles had the most dominant win of this year’s playoffs, defeating the New York Giants 38-7 last week. Jalen Hurts may not have been 100% as far as his running goes, but the bye week served he and the Eagles well, as they were perfectly in sync and still didn’t shy away from utilizing Hurts’ legs. However, this week, we’re talking about a whole different beast in the defense of the San Francisco 49ers. I am riding the 49ers through the entire playoffs, all the way to the Super Bowl.

Just like I said last week, the one thing that I think could change those plans is if Brock Purdy becomes a liability. He hasn’t laid an egg yet, but those types of games happen to the best of quarterbacks. The Eagles’ defense is pretty top-notch in their own right too. I am picking this to be a close game in which the 49ers come out on top, but I could easily see the tide turning if Purdy makes a big mistake. 49ers 20, Eagles 17.