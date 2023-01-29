Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs - AFC Championship Open Thread

The Bengals and Chiefs battle at 6:30 PM ET today in the AFC Championship game on CBS. Sadly, the NFC Championship game was a bit of a dud with the 49ers not being able to have a quarterback available to throw the ball, and credit the Eagles for taking advantage. Hopefully the AFC side is a higher-scoring game:

Do the Bengals permanently have Patrick Mahomes’ number? It is still crazy that the Browns, in back-to-back seasons, have destroyed Cincinnati, and yet other teams can quite figure out the formula to stopping Joe Burrow and company. I massively underestimated the Bengals last week, assuming that missing three starters on their offensive line would be their downfall. Instead, Cincinnati’s offense was in sync and in control, hardly letting it bother him.

For the Chiefs, how well is Patrick Mahomes with that ankle injury? We’ll know early on. Going back to last year, the Chiefs led the Bengals 21-3 in the AFC Championship, and led them 28-14 in the 2021 regular season, before collapsing late. This year’s regular season game was more of a back-and-forth affair, but the Bengals ultimately out-scored the Chiefs 10-0 in the final quarter to win it. I’m certainly not rooting against our fellow Ohio team, but I just feel like the Chiefs are the slightly better team in all of these encounters. Will this be the one time that I’m right in picking the Chiefs? Chiefs 31, Bengals 24.