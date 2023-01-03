Daily Dawg Chow 1/3: Browns looking to finish off the season strong

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL finalizes Week 18 schedule: Browns, Steelers set for Sunday (Jared Mueller) Games that matter were strategically placed
- 2 big Browns injury concerns heading into Steelers week (Jared Mueller) Conklin was in and out Sunday, Ward had a big interception
- Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Steelers in Week 18 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 39 for the game.
- Browns vs Steelers Week 18: Now an even bigger game (Jared Mueller) Cleveland gets a chance to spoil Pittsburgh’s season and more
- Following Week 17’s win, Browns current draft position for their 8 picks in 2023 NFL draft (Jared Mueller) No first round pick but a lot of chances to improve the team
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns send prayers to Bills’ Damar Hamlin after collapse on field (WOIO) “The Cleveland Browns quickly sent their thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was administered CPR on the field after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”
- Cleveland Browns top Graded Players From win Against Washington Commanders (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns all but ended the Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes in week 17. The Browns picked up a 24-10 win on the road to move to 7-9 on the season.”
- Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 17 victory (clevelandbrowns.com) “We just got into rhythm,” he said. “We started, instead of pressing and trying to fall into what the Commanders were doing on defense, we started controlling the game.”
- Watson gives Browns glimpse of future with 3-TD performance (A.P. via Yahoo) “Watson, though, changed the narrative with some pinpoint passes in the second half along with a few well-timed runs schemed by coach Kevin Stefanski, who had his own issues in the first 30 minutes.”
- Was Sunday just the beginning for the DeShaun Watson era? - QnA (YouTube) Quincy Carrier extrapolates what the performance on Sunday means longterm
