Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|56
|98%
|9-of-18 (50%) for 169 yards, 3 TD. 8 rushes, 31 yards.
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|1
|2%
|1 rush, 2 yards.
- What a weird stat line for Deshaun Watson. In the first half, Watson was 3-of-8 for 23 yards. In the second half, he was 6-of-10 for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns, with most of that yardage coming on his receivers having yards after the catch. When have you ever seen a quarterback complete less than ten passes, yet have three touchdowns thrown?
- Anyway, it was a good second half from Watson, who was a bit flustered in the first half from pressure by Washington’s front four. He even threw the pass to a lineman once when he was in such disarray.
- It is always good to see Watson running it a bit more. A quarterback who can do that presents such a huge advantage down the stretch.
-
Jacoby Brissett came on to successful execute a quarterback sneak again.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|32
|56%
|14 carries, 104 yards (7.4 YPC). 1 catch, 12 yards (1 target).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|18
|32%
|2 carries, 0 yards (0.0 YPC). 1 catch, -1 yards (1 target).
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|7
|12%
|5 carries, 9 yards (1.8 YPC).
-
Nick Chubb was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense per PFF, grading out to an 83.0. He had 5 carries for 68 yards in the first half, and got a little more action in the second half to get over the 100-yard mark.
-
Kareem Hunt had 3 total touches for -1 yards, as he continues to just not be involved in the gameplan much. I don’t blame Hunt; it’s a byproduct of the Browns’ offense still not being crisp enough to sustain drives, and too many negative plays that then promote throwing the ball on third-and-long.
-
Jerome Ford got some work in garbage time to end the game.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|49
|86%
|1 catch, 13 yards (3 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|35
|61%
|3 catches, 105 yards (4 targets), 2 TD.
|WR
|Michael Woods
|21
|37%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|David Bell
|15
|26%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|Jaelon Darden
|2
|4%
|No stats registered.
-
Amari Cooper was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive player per PFF, grading out to an 85.6. I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen a Browns receiver catch the ball and then have a bunch of yards after the catch for a touchdown — maybe Jarvis Landry in the playoffs?
- I don’t know what Washington’s defense was doing in the second half either, though, allowing Donovan Peoples-Jones to catch a wide open pass underneath and then run in for a touchdown.
-
Michael Woods out-snapped David Bell, but neither logged a catch. Woods would’ve had one catch on a screen, but it was negated due to a penalty.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|53
|93%
|1 catch, 21 yards (3 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|30
|53%
|2 catches, 19 yards (3 targets).
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|23
|40%
|No stats registered.
-
David Njoku had one catch for 21 yards, and Harrison Bryant had a couple of catches. After a few weeks of the backup tight ends lagging in snap counts, they were back up against Washington.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|57
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|57
|100%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|57
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|57
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|37
|65%
|0 catches (1 target).
|OL
|James Hudson
|20
|35%
|
- It wasn’t the best first half for the Browns’ pass protection. For the game, per PFF, “The Browns offensive line struggled in this one, giving up a sack, a hit and seven hurries across just 25 snaps on first review.”
- In total, Deshaun Watson was sacked 5 times.
-
Jack Conklin exited early with an injury and was replaced by James Hudson.
