Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17

Have you ever seen a stat line like the one Deshaun Watson had?

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback

QB Deshaun Watson 56 98% 9-of-18 (50%) for 169 yards, 3 TD. 8 rushes, 31 yards.
QB Jacoby Brissett 1 2% 1 rush, 2 yards.
  • What a weird stat line for Deshaun Watson. In the first half, Watson was 3-of-8 for 23 yards. In the second half, he was 6-of-10 for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns, with most of that yardage coming on his receivers having yards after the catch. When have you ever seen a quarterback complete less than ten passes, yet have three touchdowns thrown?
  • Anyway, it was a good second half from Watson, who was a bit flustered in the first half from pressure by Washington’s front four. He even threw the pass to a lineman once when he was in such disarray.
  • It is always good to see Watson running it a bit more. A quarterback who can do that presents such a huge advantage down the stretch.
  • Jacoby Brissett came on to successful execute a quarterback sneak again.

Running Back

RB Nick Chubb 32 56% 14 carries, 104 yards (7.4 YPC). 1 catch, 12 yards (1 target).
RB Kareem Hunt 18 32% 2 carries, 0 yards (0.0 YPC). 1 catch, -1 yards (1 target).
RB Jerome Ford 7 12% 5 carries, 9 yards (1.8 YPC).
  • Nick Chubb was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense per PFF, grading out to an 83.0. He had 5 carries for 68 yards in the first half, and got a little more action in the second half to get over the 100-yard mark.
  • Kareem Hunt had 3 total touches for -1 yards, as he continues to just not be involved in the gameplan much. I don’t blame Hunt; it’s a byproduct of the Browns’ offense still not being crisp enough to sustain drives, and too many negative plays that then promote throwing the ball on third-and-long.
  • Jerome Ford got some work in garbage time to end the game.

Wide Receiver

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 86% 1 catch, 13 yards (3 targets), 1 TD.
WR Amari Cooper 35 61% 3 catches, 105 yards (4 targets), 2 TD.
WR Michael Woods 21 37% No stats registered.
WR David Bell 15 26% No stats registered.
WR Jaelon Darden 2 4% No stats registered.
  • Amari Cooper was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive player per PFF, grading out to an 85.6. I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen a Browns receiver catch the ball and then have a bunch of yards after the catch for a touchdown — maybe Jarvis Landry in the playoffs?
  • I don’t know what Washington’s defense was doing in the second half either, though, allowing Donovan Peoples-Jones to catch a wide open pass underneath and then run in for a touchdown.
  • Michael Woods out-snapped David Bell, but neither logged a catch. Woods would’ve had one catch on a screen, but it was negated due to a penalty.

Tight End

TE David Njoku 53 93% 1 catch, 21 yards (3 targets).
TE Harrison Bryant 30 53% 2 catches, 19 yards (3 targets).
TE Pharoah Brown 23 40% No stats registered.
  • David Njoku had one catch for 21 yards, and Harrison Bryant had a couple of catches. After a few weeks of the backup tight ends lagging in snap counts, they were back up against Washington.

Offensive Line

OL Jedrick Wills 57 100%
OL Joel Bitonio 57 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 57 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 57 100%
OL Jack Conklin 37 65% 0 catches (1 target).
OL James Hudson 20 35%
  • It wasn’t the best first half for the Browns’ pass protection. For the game, per PFF, “The Browns offensive line struggled in this one, giving up a sack, a hit and seven hurries across just 25 snaps on first review.”
  • In total, Deshaun Watson was sacked 5 times.
  • Jack Conklin exited early with an injury and was replaced by James Hudson.

