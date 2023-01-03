 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17

Grant Delpit and Martin Emerson have great days in the secondary.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 52 75% 4 tackles, 4 assists (8 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 51 74% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Taven Bryan 38 55% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Perrion Winfrey 38 55% No stats registered.
DL Jordan Elliott 31 45% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Chase Winovich 26 38% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Alex Wright 24 35% 2 assists (2 combined).
DL Roderick Perry 17 25% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • It was nice to see Jadeveon Clowney back in the lineup. Coming off of a concussion, he played 74% of the snaps.
  • Myles Garrett seemed to be standing and then blitzed like a linebacker up the middle on his first sack, which was perfectly timed with the commentator pointing him out on the play. Garrett finished with 8 tackles, which is as many as I remember him ever having in a game.
  • Taven Bryan was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender per PFF, grading out to a 90.0.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Tony Fields 54 78% 5 tackles, 4 assists (9 combined).
LB Deion Jones 45 65% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Jermaine Carter 29 42% 1 tackle, 5 assists (6 combined). 1 QH.
LB Reggie Ragland 24 35% 2 assists (2 combined).
  • For as much as I’ve talked about the number of injuries at linebacker and how there are “a bunch of guys off the street playing,” I should give some credit to the trio of Reggie Ragland, Deion Jones, and Tony Fields — these guys have strung together a couple of pretty decent weeks, especially when it comes to finishing tackles.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 64 93% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 46 67% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
CB Martin Emerson 44 64% 4 tackles (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB A.J. Green 17 25% 3 tackles (3 combined).
  • Martin Emerson was the Browns’ third-highest graded defender per PFF, grading out to an 82.2. PFF says that he allowed a 57.6 passer rating on throws into his coverage.
  • Denzel Ward snagged another interception, as we’re starting to see signs of the type of aggression he used to show. Why does it take him so long to get back to being that type of player, though?

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 69 100% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 passes defended.
S John Johnson 68 99% 6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 1 TFL.
S D'Anthony Bell 22 32% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
  • Grant Delpit was the Browns’ highest-graded player per PFF, grading out to a 92.3. He now has 3 interceptions in his last 2 games.
  • D’Anthony Bell saw action over Ronnie Harrison this week, playing 22 snaps.

