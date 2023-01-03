Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|52
|75%
|4 tackles, 4 assists (8 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|51
|74%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|38
|55%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|38
|55%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|31
|45%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|26
|38%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|24
|35%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|DL
|Roderick Perry
|17
|25%
|1 assist (1 combined).
- It was nice to see Jadeveon Clowney back in the lineup. Coming off of a concussion, he played 74% of the snaps.
-
Myles Garrett seemed to be standing and then blitzed like a linebacker up the middle on his first sack, which was perfectly timed with the commentator pointing him out on the play. Garrett finished with 8 tackles, which is as many as I remember him ever having in a game.
-
Taven Bryan was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender per PFF, grading out to a 90.0.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Tony Fields
|54
|78%
|5 tackles, 4 assists (9 combined).
|LB
|Deion Jones
|45
|65%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Jermaine Carter
|29
|42%
|1 tackle, 5 assists (6 combined). 1 QH.
|LB
|Reggie Ragland
|24
|35%
|2 assists (2 combined).
- For as much as I’ve talked about the number of injuries at linebacker and how there are “a bunch of guys off the street playing,” I should give some credit to the trio of Reggie Ragland, Deion Jones, and Tony Fields — these guys have strung together a couple of pretty decent weeks, especially when it comes to finishing tackles.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|64
|93%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|46
|67%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|44
|64%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|17
|25%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
-
Martin Emerson was the Browns’ third-highest graded defender per PFF, grading out to an 82.2. PFF says that he allowed a 57.6 passer rating on throws into his coverage.
-
Denzel Ward snagged another interception, as we’re starting to see signs of the type of aggression he used to show. Why does it take him so long to get back to being that type of player, though?
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|69
|100%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 passes defended.
|S
|John Johnson
|68
|99%
|6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|22
|32%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
-
Grant Delpit was the Browns’ highest-graded player per PFF, grading out to a 92.3. He now has 3 interceptions in his last 2 games.
-
D’Anthony Bell saw action over Ronnie Harrison this week, playing 22 snaps.
Loading comments...