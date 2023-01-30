Daily Dawg Chow 1/30: Browns world thinking about roster improvements

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- How the Chiefs, Bengals built their AFC Championship game rosters (Jared Mueller) Are they homegrown, built from the draft or did they buck that narrative?
- How the Eagles, 49ers built their NFC Championship game rosters (Jared Mueller) Are they homegrown, built from the draft or did they buck that narrative?
- Aaron Rodgers could join loaded AFC QB group per a report (Jared Mueller) Another top QB for the Browns to deal with
- NFL championship games: What the 4 teams teach us (Jared Mueller) Anecdotal information is very interesting even if it doesn’t prove anything
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 5 Offensive gems Cleveland Browns should have on the radar in the 2023 NFL Draft (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland needs to address both sides of the ball with defensive tackle and safety being the prime spots on defense.”
- 10 former Browns who could return to Cleveland in free agency (Browns Wire) “As the Cleveland Browns look to get back into the playoffs in 2023, they will have to improve their roster in free agency and through the 2023 NFL Draft.”
- Which Cleveland Browns Players Are Worth Trading In 2023 (Orange And Brown Report) “While some trades might be player-for-player moves I am not going to be going down that rabbit hole as it is so hard to predict. I will be focusing on trading for picks only.”
- Browns Owner Wants A Cleveland Stadium Upgrade (Sports Talk Florida) “The Browns business’s lease with the city of Cleveland is done in 2028 and Cleveland elected officials are beginning to put together a proposal that could produce a renovated or new stadium.”
- ‘Anything can happen’: Former Browns LT Joe Thomas confident of HOF selection (Fox 8) “I don’t really have a whole lot of anxiety because the old farmer saying is the hay’s in the barn already,” said Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 draft.”
