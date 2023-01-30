Wyatt Teller named to Pro Bowl, joins 3 other Browns players

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the 2022 NFL season that they wanted to have but individual players are still getting noticed. With the Super Bowl matchup set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the Pro Bowl Game(s) have to make some adjustments as well.

The Eagles had eight players selected for the Pro Bowl while the Chiefs had seven. Philadelphia led the league in selections while Kansas City was tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the second most. No surprise two of those teams meet up in the Super Bowl.

The Browns had three players initially voted into the Pro Bowl: Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio. With Joe Thuney playing in the Super Bowl, Cleveland’s Wyatt Teller will take his place on the offensive line.

The AFC has to replace a myriad of players from the Chiefs including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, two other offensive linemen and DT Chris Jones.

Fresh off signing an extension with the team last year, Teller wasn’t his best this year including missing games due to injury. He played well at times but wasn’t the mauler that fans saw previously. Despite that, he gets the Pro Bowl nod.

Hopefully, a return to health can put him back on track next season.

We will keep you up to date if any other Browns players get added to the Pro Bowl rosters as, sometimes, injury can also open up a roster spot.