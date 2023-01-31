Daily Dawg Chow 1/31: Wyatt Teller named to Pro Bowl & Browns’ defense terrible on 3rd downs

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Could the Browns eye a WR early in the draft? (Thomas Moore) ESPN’s Matt Miller believes the Browns could look to add North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs in Round 2.
- 2023 NFL salary cap set, up $16 million from last year (Jared Mueller) Browns still have some work to do to create cap space
- Wyatt Teller named to Pro Bowl, joins 3 other Browns players (Jared Mueller) Not a great season for Teller but he gets the Pro Bowl nod
- Complete list of Browns free agents: Who is most likely to be gone? Who should they keep? (Barry Shuck) Next year’s roster will look completely different
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns G Wyatt Teller named to 2023 Pro Bowl (clevelandbrowns.com) “He started 15 games at right guard this season as the Browns compiled 2,490 rushing yards, the third-highest total in team history and most since 1963 (2,639). Teller is replacing Kansas City’s Joe Thuney, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.”
- Data shows the Browns’ defensive efficiency on third and long was poor (Browns Daily) “It’s difficult to wrap your head around it when you think about forcing so many thirds and longs which should be an advantage to your team. But the Browns’ defense fell apart repeatedly in scenarios where they should have had the advantage.”
- RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns (Clutch Points) “Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Twin Brother Making Move to NFL (Sports Illustrated) “Currently, Adam is a managing director at Goldman Sachs, but is making the move to the NFL. Andrew was the vice president of football operations with the Eagles in 2019, prior to becoming the GM for the Browns.”
- Should the Browns cut or keep John Johnson III (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explores the Browns’ options at free safety.
