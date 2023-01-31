Jacoby Brissett gets praise, could benefit Browns in 2024

The (likely) lone season that QB Jacoby Brissett spent with the Cleveland Browns is going to be remembered in very interesting ways. The team lost more games than they won but Brissett played the best football of his career during that time. He was also given a lot of love by his teammates and coaches as a great leader and motivator.

Even QB Deshaun Watson, who replaced Brissett upon return from suspension, talked at length about Brissett’s impact on the team and his own leadership style.

All of that for the low cost of a one-year contract worth just under $5 million for Cleveland.

Pro Football Focus ranked Brissett’s signing as one of the five best of the previous offseason:

The best free agent signings from the 2022 cycle, per @PFF_Brad pic.twitter.com/AVOuhahpaz — PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2023

Brissett once again hits free agency this offseason but should have a much bigger market than the one he entered last year. For teams drafting quarterbacks high in the draft, signing Brissett to be a one-year bridge, while paying him quite well for two years, would set their team up quite nicely. A team who believes its roster is good enough to win with a solid quarterback could be intrigued by Brissett if they miss out on bigger names like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

For the Browns, Brissett could provide one more positive. Depending on the contract he signs and free agent decisions by Cleveland, a compensatory pick as high as the third round could be heading back to Berry for the 2024 NFL draft.

Again, not bad for a one-year contract and less than $5 million.