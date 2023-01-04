Daily Dawg Chow 1/4: Browns eyeing Steelers

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns 2022 season: Which is the worst? (Jared Mueller) So close, yet so far for the Browns this year
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17 (Chris Pokorny) Grant Delpit and Martin Emerson have great days in the secondary.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17 (Chris Pokorny) Have you ever seen a stat line like the one Deshaun Watson had?
- Daily Dawg Chow 1/3: Browns looking to finish off the season strong (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Myles Garrett, Browns Look to Spoil Steelers Playoff Hopes (Sports Illustrated) “Not only will Garrett be looking to send the Steelers home for the season on Sunday, he’ll be hoping to have himself a strong game in an attempt to break his own sack record and maybe even take home the NFL’s sack title for the first time in his career.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game? (azcentral.com) “The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Which team will win the game?”
- 5 Cleveland Browns who are coming back no matter what (Factory of Sadness) “Restructuring the deal just pushes off the date it’s owed. There are examples of taking less money, like with Baker Mayfield.”
- Grant Delpit ‘playing at a high level,’ ending 3rd NFL season on high note (clevelandbrowns.com) “This time, the pass from Wentz was intended to WR Jahan Dotson and thrown into double-coverage. Delpit and CB M.J. Emerson Jr. were ready to snag it, and Delpit was the one who jumped in the air first and corralled the ball.”
- Browns will try to eliminate Steelers from playoffs (WOIO) “A talented player who we have to be ready to go against and get to know the young player,” said Stefanski about Pickett. “He can make plays off schedule, as you saw in that last drive. Made some impressive throws throughout the day. It is going to be a challenge as it always is when it is Browns versus Steelers. We are excited about that.”
