Browns: A few milestones still in play for Week 18

The Cleveland Browns will close out one of the strangest regular seasons in recent memory on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game means little in the grand scheme of things for the Browns, although a victory would avoid a last-place finish in the AFC North and give Cleveland its first season sweep of the Steelers since 1988.

Aside from that somewhat hollow achievement, there are a few personal milestones still on the table for a handful of players.

On offense, running back Nick Chubb is currently sitting at 1,448 rushing yards after his 104-yard performance against the Washington Commanders. Chubb needs 47 rushing yards against the Steelers to set a new personal best of 1,495 yards and is just 52 yards away from becoming just the second running back in franchise history, behind Jim Brown, to rush 1,500 yards in a season.

If Chubb can hit 80 rushing yards he would pass Brown’s 1,527 yards in 1958 for third on the all-time list, and 97 yards would put Chubb at No. 2 on the list, surpassing Brown’s 1,544 yards in 1965.

Chubb will earn every one of the yards he gains against the Steelers as Pittsburgh comes into the game ranked at No. 7 in the league against the run, giving up an average of just 106.5 yards per game.

Amari Cooper has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, making him the 10th wide receiver in franchise history to accomplish that feat. Cooper can pass Mac Speedie (1,146 yards in 1947) for No. 5 on the franchise’s single-season list with 38 yards on Sunday, and move as high as No. 4 (Jarvis Landry with 1,174 in 2019) with 66 yards.

If Cooper catches one touchdown pass he will have 10 on the season, placing him in a three-way tie at No. 6 with Paul Warfield (1969) and Gary Collins (1965).

Finally, defensive end Myles Garrett now has 15 sacks on the season after collecting 1.5 sacks against Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.

If Garrett can repeat that performance against Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, Garrett will break his “official” team record of 16 sacks in a season, and tie Bill Glass’ “unofficial” single-season record of 16.5 sacks, which Glass set in 1965, and move into a second-place tie on the franchise list with linebacker Clay Matthews, who had 75 career sacks in 16 seasons with the Browns.