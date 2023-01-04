Browns Reacts Survey: Week 18 - Has the defense done enough to save Joe Woods’ job?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

In Week 17, coming off of a loss to the New Orleans Saints, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns dropped to 32%. This past Sunday, Cleveland looked much better as they defeated the Washington Commanders 24-10. I didn’t think fans would start building their confidence with the playoffs not being in consideration now, but maybe eliminating a playoff contender and seeing Deshaun Watson with his best half as a Brown will boost it after all.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Will Cleveland play spoiler and knock Pittsburgh out of playoff contention?”

The other question asks, “Has the recent improvement in the defense been enough to save Joe Woods’ job?” The Browns are allowing an average of 14 points per game over their last six contests, and have started forcing key turnovers too.