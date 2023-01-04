NFL Power Rankings: Browns up to No. 22 heading into Week 18

Here is a summary of how the Cleveland Browns are viewed across mainstream media outlets in NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

CBS Sports - No. 23 (up 2 spots)

Deshaun Watson still isn’t lighting it up, but the defense played well against Washington. Are changes come to this team next season?

ESPN - No. 20 (up 6 spots)

Highest power ranking: 11

Lowest power ranking: 26

Regular season in five words or fewer: Trade leads to lost year Cleveland effectively punted on 2022 — and another season of DE Myles Garrett’s and RB Nick Chubb’ prime years — when it traded for QB Deshaun Watson in March. Watson, who violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy (by committing sexual assault, as defined by the league), was suspended 11 games. Even though backup QB Jacoby Brissett played well in those 11 games, Cleveland couldn’t overcome Watson’s suspension — or a run defense that ranked last in the league proving to be a major culprit.

NFL.com - No. 26 (no change)

NFL.com did not do power rankings this week, in the aftermath of Monday’s event.

Sporting News - No. 20 (up 5 spots)

Deshaun Watson hinted at how much of an impact he can have for their passing and running games in Washington, finally feeling comfortable on his new team’s offense. His presence also boosted the defensive play, so watch out in 2023.

Yahoo Sports - No. 21 (up 2 spots)

Deshaun Watson completed nine passes Sunday. It wasn’t some massive step forward, despite three touchdowns. There’s still a lot to prove, and that’s not ideal for a quarterback with a $230 million guaranteed deal. It’s probably unfair to judge it until Watson gets a full offseason with his new team, but Cleveland has a nervous offseason ahead.

Bleacher Report - No. 24 (no change)

BR did not do power rankings this week, in the aftermath of Monday’s event.

The Ringer - No. 25 (no change)

The Ringer did not do power rankings this week, in the aftermath of Monday’s event.

Listed below is a summary table of where teams in the AFC North are ranked this week.