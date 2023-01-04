Browns, Steelers combine for 15 DNPs in first injury report of Week 18

The number of players listed on the injury report for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers is huge this week. While many struggle to return to normal in the NFL in the wake of the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, most teams returned to the field on Wednesday.

There is still uncertainty on if or when the Cincinnati Bengals versus Buffalo Bills game will happen but Week 18 is expected to go on as scheduled.

That means the Browns have a chance to end the Steelers playoff hopes and Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak this week. Injuries are almost always a concern in Week 18 but Wednesday's first injury report was especially concerning with 15 of the 16 players listed nor practicing:

Browns Injury Report

Joe Bitonio - Rest - DNP

Jadeveon Clowney - Rest - DNP

Myles Garrett - Rest - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP

Jack Conklin - Ankle - DNP

D’Ernest Johnson - Shoulder - DNP

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - DNP

Just the first day of practice this week but Ward and Conklin are huge injury concerns going into this big week. With TJ Watt rushing from the offense’s right side, James Hudson III will have a rough time if he has to start in Conklin’s place. Pittsburgh also has a lot of talent receivers, making Ward vital as well.

Steelers Injury Report

RB Najee Harris - Rest - DNP

WR Diontae Johnson - Hip - DNP

DB Tre Norwood - Hamstring - DNP

CB Arthur Maulet - Illness - DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - Ankle - DNP

LB Myles Jack - Groin - DNP

OL Kevin Dotson - Shoulder - DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi - Toe - DNP

CB James Pierre - Concussion - Full

A lot of key starters and a few big names on the list for the Steelers today. Fitzpatrick, Jack and Ogunjobi are key components of the defense while having a number of defensive backs out greatly hurts the team's depth.

We will keep you up to date on injury information as it becomes available.