Daily Dawg Chow 1/5: Browns not lying down against Steelers

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns up to No. 22 heading into Week 18 (Chris Pokorny) Note: Some of our usual sites did not do power rankings this week, so we used last week’s numbers.
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 18 - Has the defense done enough to save Joe Woods’ job? (Chris Pokorny) Also, will the Browns defeat the Steelers to end the season?
- Browns, Steelers combine for 15 DNPs in first injury report of Week 18 (Jared Mueller) Only 5 are listed as due to rest
- Browns punter Corey Bojorquez named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Barry Shuck) Each week during the season, the NFL recognizes one player from each conference as the Player of the Week.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ offense shows first signs of progress in win over Commanders (ESPN) “A good day, especially to start 2023,” Watson said, “and what the future is going to hold for the Cleveland Browns.”
- Former Browns LT Joe Thomas voted one of 15 modern era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame (cleveland.com) “And then I said, I want to make the Pro Bowl and then I want to be a Hall of Famer. And those are my individual goals for myself.”
- Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023 (Sports Illustrated) “Still got a lot of juice in the tank,” Hubbard said about his future.”
- Browns dawg check: Nick Chubb is closing in on two records (Dawg Pound Daily) “On the first Cleveland offensive series, Chubb also caught a pass that he ran for 12 yards. Then he took his first carry another eight yards.”
- Film Breakdown: Grant Delpit might be special (Youtube) Quincy Carrier showcases our 3rd year safety
