NFL Picks Week 18, and media picks for Browns vs. Steelers

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 2.5 point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 18 game between the Browns and Steelers:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 21, Steelers 20

The Steelers still have an outside shot to make the playoffs, but they have to win here and get help. The Browns are playing consecutive road games, but you know they would love to close out their season beating their rivals. I think they do. It’s an ugly game, but Cleveland will end Pittsburgh’s playoff chances.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Steelers 22, Browns 19

The Steelers defense has been dominant with Watt: They’ve given up fewer yards (286.8 yards per game with Watt vs. 389.9 without him), they’ve given up fewer points (17.2 point per game with Wat vs. 25.3 without him) and they’ve been sack machines with Watt on the field recording 25 sacks in his nine games vs. just eight sacks in the seven games he was out. The Steelers defense has gotten much better since Week 3 and it’s going up against a Browns offense has been mostly sputtering since Deshaun Watson return in Week 12. As for the Steelers offense, I’m thinking we should start calling them the “opossums” because they tend to play dead for three quarters before coming alive in the fourth quarter, which is what they’ve done in each of the past two weeks. So what’s my pick? I think I like the opossums to top the Browns here.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Steelers 20, Browns 17

The Steelers have a chance to have another winning season under Mike Tomlin. They also know the Patriots and Dolphins are in tough spots with their division games, opening the door for repeat trip to the playoffs. Trust them at home with the defense playing well vs. Deshaun Watson with Kenny Pickett continuing to come through in the clutch.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 23, Steelers 20

Mike Tomlin can still sneak the Steelers into the playoffs, just like last year. Kenny Pickett saved the season against Baltimore in Week 17. The Browns have a chance to play spoiler with Deshaun Watson for the second straight week, however, and they can sweep the season series with Pittsburgh for the first time since 1988. Even if the Steelers can’t get in the playoffs, this game is going to be heated.

