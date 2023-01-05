Amari Cooper cares about attaining individual mark this season

While the Cleveland Browns season hasn’t gone the way many would have hoped, although very simple things could have changed the course of the season in five games, the acquisition of WR Amari Cooper has been a steal. In exchange for a fifth-round pick (and exchanging sixths), Cleveland got a top-flight receiver in 2022.

With one game left in the season, Cooper is eight yards away from being in the top 10 in receiving yards this year despite Jacoby Brissett and a rusty Deshaun Watson throwing him passes all year. Joining a new team and learning a new system made the transition tough.

For Cooper, his 1109 yards so far this year is the fourth most of his career. He is just five yards behind his 2020 season with Dallas, 44 yards behind his 2016 mark with Oakland and just 80 yards behind his career high of 1189 yards on the year.

He is one of a couple of individual stats we noted as important in this week’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooper admitted he cares about eclipsing his previous career high:

Amari Cooper said he would be lying if he said he didn’t care about reaching his career-high in receiving yards this week.#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 5, 2023

With Cleveland attempting to spoil Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes and give Mike Tomlin his first losing season, the team will need Watson and Cooper to have a big game. Doing so would also give Cooper his career high in yardage.