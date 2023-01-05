Browns, Steelers Thursday injury report: Some improve, some added to list

The first injury report of Week 18 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had 15 players not participating. While the Browns rested a few players and the Steelers rested one, there are some concerning names that started out on the list.

Thursday, we saw some improvement but we also saw a few players added to the list which could be concerning with just one practice left in the week.

Here is Thursday’s injury report with any changes in bold:

Browns Injury Report

Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - Upgraded to Limited

Jack Conklin - Ankle - DNP

D’Ernest Johnson - Shoulder - Upgraded to Limited

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - DNP

Drew Forbes - Not Injury Related - DNP

Ethan Pocic - Illness - DNP

Isaiah Thomas - Foot - DNP

Pocic’s illness and Thomas’ foot injury are new and concerning while Conklin and Ward still being out is a bad sign for their availability this week.

Steelers Injury Report

WR Diontae Johnson - Hip - Upgraded to Full

LB Alex Highsmith - Ankle - Limited

DL Cameron Heyward - Rest - DNP

DB Tre Norwood - Hamstring - Upgraded to Limited

CB Arthur Maulet - Illness - DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - Ankle - DNP

LB Myles Jack - Groin - DNP

OL Kevin Dotson - Shoulder - Upgraded to Full

DT Larry Ogunjobi - Toe - DNP

CB James Pierre - Concussion - Full

Highsmith is the big name with his ankle injury happening today. Johnson and Dotson being upgraded to full participants is a sign that both will play their roles on Sunday.

We will keep you up to date with the teams’ final injury report on Friday and all decisions through the weekend leading up to the inactive reports at 11:30 AM.