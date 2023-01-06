 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 18 TV Map

How can you watch the Browns vs. Steelers game on television this week?

By Chris Pokorny
The Week 18 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Only the Eastern half of Ohio will get the game, as the other half will see the Ravens play the Bengals. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: Most of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and parts of Virginia will get to see the game.

The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 18 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Saturday - 4:30 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN/ABC)
  • Saturday - 8:15 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN/ABC)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:20 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (CBS)
  • Sunday - 4:20 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (FOX)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.

