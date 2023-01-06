Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 18 TV Map

The Week 18 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Only the Eastern half of Ohio will get the game, as the other half will see the Ravens play the Bengals. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: Most of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and parts of Virginia will get to see the game.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 18 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Saturday - 4:30 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN/ABC)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN/ABC) Saturday - 8:15 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN/ABC) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX) Sunday - 4:20 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (CBS) Sunday - 4:20 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (FOX) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.