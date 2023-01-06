Browns fans’ confidence rises to 52%; fans still want Joe Woods fired

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 18, 52% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 20 percentage points from last week. Cleveland had their best offensive performance in the Deshaun Watson era in the second half against the Commanders, with him throwing three touchdown passes in a 24-10 win. They played spoiler to the Commanders, and now have a chance to do the same to Pittsburgh.

Our opponent this week, the Steelers, are still hoping to make the playoffs with some help, as they enter this game with an 8-8 record. Their confidence meter is at 86% for fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t believe in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 2.5-point underdogs against the Steelers.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 18. The first one asked, “Will Cleveland play spoiler and knock Pittsburgh out of playoff contention?” 70% of fans voted “Yes.” On a national level, fans are picking the Steelers to beat the Browns on Sunday.

In the other question, we asked fans, “Has the recent improvement in the defense been enough to save Joe Woods’ job?” This was also a yes/no question, and fans are still harsh on retaining their defensive coordinator: 87% of fans said to fire him, while 13% of fans would keep him another season.

