Daily Dawg Chow 1/6: Browns trying to run past the Steelers

- Clowney unlikely to return next year, makes numerous negative statements about team (Jared Mueller) Clowney “95%” gone, claims team doesn’t believe in him, wants Garrett to shine
- Browns, Steelers Thursday injury report: Some improve, some added to list (Jared Mueller) A smaller list than yesterday but some new additions
- Amari Cooper cares about attaining individual mark this season (Jared Mueller) Just 81 yards away from his career mark
- NFL Picks Week 18, and media picks for Browns vs. Steelers (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 18 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Steelers.
- Reports: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning (WOIO) “Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, saved his kids from drowning in the ocean in Florida prior to being hospitalized on Jan. 5, the reports indicate. Reports say Hillis’ kids are safe.”
- Jadeveon Clowney: ‘95% sure I won’t be back; I need to be around somebody that believes in me’ (cleveland.com) “There’s supposed to be a lot of changes around here next year, so they might not be back — and I might,” Clowney said.”
- Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish (Sports Illustrated) “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.” This is in reference to Myles Garrett. Clowney is upset with the Browns coaching staff for coming up with ways to maximize the best pass rusher on the planet.”
- Top 10 all-time best Cleveland Browns players since ’99 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Qualifying for being in the top 10 included playing for the Browns for three seasons or more. There have been several high-profile players come through town over the years but not many of them did much in their time with the Browns.”
- Film Breakdown - How DeShaun Watson got his groove back (Youtube) Quincy Carrier conducts his weekly film study of the Browns’ franchise quarterback
