 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns respond to Clowney’s statements with strong message, decision

The Browns have sent Clowney home

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Player Headshots 2022 Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Jadeveon Clowney era with the Cleveland Browns looks to be officially over a few days before the 2022 NFL season concludes. Last night, Clowney made significant inflammatory comments about the team’s handling of him this season and, seemingly, their desire to make Myles Garrett look good at his expense.

Clowney believes he has been treated unfairly and not prioritized by the staff. While he doesn’t believe Garrett was responsible for it, his acquisitions could not be well received by the team or his teammates.

Now comes word that Cleveland has responded strongly to Clowney’s interview with Mary Kay Cabot. First, Clowney was sent home excused from practice:

Shortly after, Tom Withers also reported that Clowney will not play this weekend:

Many of his complaints seemed directed at DC Joe Woods, whom Clowney indicated is unlikely to return, but also pointed towards overall direction of the team.

With Clowney out Sunday, rookie DE Alex Wright and veteran DE Chase Winovich will be called upon to step into his role against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clowney’s career with Cleveland will finish us at 26 games with 11 sacks, 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits. He also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

As noted, HC Kevin Stefanski will address the situation after practice today.

In This Stream

Browns vs Steelers: Everything you need to know for Week 18’s matchup

View all 15 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...