Browns rule out an offensive starter for game vs. Pittsburgh

The Cleveland Browns ruled out a pair of players on Friday for their season finale game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Right tackle Jack Conklin, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win against the Washington Commanders and defensive end Isaiah Thomas, who is dealing with a foot injury, are both out for the game.

RT Jack Conklin (ankle) and DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) ruled out for Sunday at Pittsburgh. #Browns say CB Denzel Ward is questionable with a shoulder injury. No official game status on DE Jadeveon Clowney, who was sent home Friday from practice. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) January 6, 2023

In addition, cornerback Denzel Ward is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Conklin’s absence is another blow to an offensive line that has not been able to stay healthy this season as right guard Wyatt Teller and center Ethan Pocic have also both missed time with injuries.

The Browns will likely turn to James Hudson III to take over for Conklin, which could present a bit of a problem for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The last time the Browns visited Pittsburgh, which was in Week 16 of last season, Hudson was also filling in for Conklin and he was worked over by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt to the tune of four sacks.

Thomas missing the game presents a bit of a depth issue at defensive end, seeing as how the Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home from practice on Friday following Clowney’s less-than-flattering comments to cleveland.com about how he believes he has been misused this season.

It seems likely that the Browns will make Clowney inactive for Sunday’s game, so expect to see a heavy dose of Alex Wright and Chase Winovich opposite defensive end Myles Garrett as Cleveland looks to harass Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.