Final Injury Report: 2 key Steelers defenders questionable, one out

When the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers lock up for their Week 18 matchup, the home team’s playoff hopes and Mike Tomlin’s streak of no losing seasons were the biggest storylines. Then DE Jadeveon Clowney shined the spotlight on himself.

Clowney was added to Friday’s injury report as not participating but that it was “not injury related.” He’s unlikely to play on Sunday. As we covered earlier, the Browns ruled out OL Jack Conklin and DE Isaiah Thomas for the game and listed CB Denzel Ward as questionable.

Without Conklin, James Hudson III will have a tough matchup with T.J. Watt this weekend. Ward did not practice at all this week, it will be difficult for him to play on Sunday.

The Steelers listed two key defenders as questionable for the game and one defender as out on their final injury report:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - Ankle - Questionable

Ankle - Questionable LB Myles Jack - Groin - Questionable

- Groin - Questionable DB Tre Norwood - Hamstring - Out

Fitzpatrick and Jack returned to practice Friday on a limited basis while Norwood returned on Thursday but did not participate today.

Yesterday, Alex Highsmith was added to the injury report with an ankle injury but was a full participant today.