Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/7/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns fans’ confidence rises to 52%; fans still want Joe Woods fired (Chris Pokorny) - Heading into Week 18, 52% of Cleveland Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 20 percentage points from last week. Cleveland had their best offensive performance in the Deshaun Watson era in the second half against the Commanders, with him throwing three touchdown passes in a 24-10 win.
- Browns respond to Clowney’s statements with strong message, decision (Jared Mueller) - The Jadeveon Clowney era with the Cleveland Browns looks to be officially over a few days before the 2022 NFL season concludes.
- Browns rule out an offensive starter for game vs. Pittsburgh (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns ruled out a pair of players on Friday for their season finale game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Right tackle Jack Conklin, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win against the Washington Commanders and defensive end Isaiah Thomas, who is dealing with a foot injury, are both out for the game.
- Possible replacements for Mike Priefer if the Browns keep Kevin Stefanski (Barry Shuck) - There is uncertainty in the air surrounding Berea, Ohio. And it is more than those torrid winds which cascade off of Lake Erie. Not to mention the special teams play. Where do we start?
Cleveland Browns:
- Myles Garrett wants ‘volunteers, not hostages’ after Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home (Beacon Journal) - Jadeveon Clowney’s time with the Cleveland Browns may very well be over. If it is, it ended with him being sent home from practice two days before the season finale.
- Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland (Terry Pluto) - The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
- Browns rookie DE Alex Wright learning from the positive and negative in Jadeveon Clowney’s Cleveland tenure (cleveland.com) - Browns rookie Alex Wright has learned a lot from two of his pass-rushing idols this year in teammates Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. That remains true even now, as Clowney appears to be on his way out in Cleveland.
- Browns’ Myles Garrett ‘confused’ by Jadeveon Clowney’s barbs (ESPN) - Myles Garrett said Friday that he was “disappointed” and “a little bit confused” by comments from fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that prompted the Cleveland Browns to send Clowney home before Friday’s practice.
NFL:
- Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Bills (ESPN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and has begun talking with his care team, family and teammates. Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight, per the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a statement via the Bills, and he continues to “progress remarkably in his recovery.” His neurological function remains intact, per the physicians, and he has been able to talk.
- NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site (NFL.com) - NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site, the league announced on Friday.
- ‘Follow the rulebook’: Bengals not happy after lost fight against NFL’s playoff scenario (cincinnati.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals were not happy with the NFL’s updated playoff scenarios that were released late Thursday night. While they had every reason to feel that way, the team ultimately lost its fight to the NFL on Friday.
