Browns elevate 2 defenders for Week 18 vs Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are patching things together in advance of their Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Today, the team officially downgraded DE Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday. They also elevated two off their practice squad.

First, DE Sam Kamara seems to be a direct reaction to Clowney’s absence. Kamara played in eight games for the Chicago Bears last year as a rookie. He combined for 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in those eight games.

In 41 games in college, Kamara had 15 sacks for Stony Brook.

Second, Cleveland elevated LB Storey Jackson. After losing a number of linebackers to injury this year, Jackson ensures some depth and helps on special teams. Jackson played his senior season at Liberty last year where he had 102 combined tackles, seven sacks, three passes defended and one interception.

Jackson went to camp with the Dallas Cowboys this year as a rookie.

Finally, the Browns have just one player questionable going into tomorrow’s game. CB Denzel Ward didn’t practice at all this week due to a shoulder injury but was not ruled out on Saturday giving hope that he can play on Sunday.