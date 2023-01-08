Browns vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 18 today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are some nuggets the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA TV Channel: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 38 degrees (feels like 35 degrees) with a 1% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the East.

38 degrees (feels like 35 degrees) with a 1% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the East. Odds: Steelers by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Steelers by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 40.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the GREEN areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and orange pants.

orange pants to finish out pic.twitter.com/6WRNPiG3ex — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 6, 2023

Here is the Week 18 poster for the Browns vs. Steelers game:

Hey neighbor. See ya in your hood on Sunday, @steelers pic.twitter.com/a2uYFOT8Ve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 6, 2023

Connections

Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12.

and were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12. Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was drafted by the Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and played quarterback for them during that season. Van Pelt also played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

was drafted by the Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and played quarterback for them during that season. Van Pelt also played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell served as the Browns’ defensive line coach from 1991-93.

served as the Browns’ defensive line coach from 1991-93. Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson played wide receiver for the Browns from 2002-05. He also coached receivers at Akron from 2010-11.

played wide receiver for the Browns from 2002-05. He also coached receivers at Akron from 2010-11. Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts served in the same position with the Browns from 2007-08.

served in the same position with the Browns from 2007-08. Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tallied 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team.

was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tallied 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team. Browns T Chris Hubbard played for the Steelers from 2013-18.

played for the Steelers from 2013-18. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett were both at North Carolina State from 2013-15. Canada served as both Brissett’s position coach and offensive coordinator all three seasons they were together.

History