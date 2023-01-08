 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. PIT live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

VS.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date/Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Steelers match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

