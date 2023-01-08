Browns, Steelers inactives: Denzel Ward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Myles Jack updates

As the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to face off in Week 18 of the NFL season, injury concerns on the defensive side of the ball lingered for both. While the Browns season is over after today and Jadeveon Clowney’s is already over, the Steelers still have a glimmer of hope that they can make the playoffs.
The biggest concern for Pittsburgh is S Minkah Fitzpatrick but LB Myles Jack was also questionable coming into today.
For the visitors, CB Denzel Ward was their only questionable player but an important one if Cleveland is able to keep QB Kenny Pickett’s up-and-down season from becoming something more.
With 90 minutes to go until game time, we got our final answers to those important defenders:
Browns Inactives
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- QB Kellen Mond
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- OL Jack Conklin
- RB Demetric Felton
- CB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DT Ben Stille
Ward is active after not practicing all week.
Steelers Inactives
- DB Tre Norwood
- QB Mason Rudolph
- OL Kendrick Green
- LB Tae Crowder
- DT Jonathan Marshall
- LB Malik Reed
Both key defenders are active for the Steelers.
