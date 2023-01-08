 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns, Steelers inactives: Denzel Ward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Myles Jack updates

Some important players on both sides come into the game questionable today

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to face off in Week 18 of the NFL season, injury concerns on the defensive side of the ball lingered for both. While the Browns season is over after today and Jadeveon Clowney’s is already over, the Steelers still have a glimmer of hope that they can make the playoffs.

The biggest concern for Pittsburgh is S Minkah Fitzpatrick but LB Myles Jack was also questionable coming into today.

For the visitors, CB Denzel Ward was their only questionable player but an important one if Cleveland is able to keep QB Kenny Pickett’s up-and-down season from becoming something more.

With 90 minutes to go until game time, we got our final answers to those important defenders:

Browns Inactives

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • QB Kellen Mond
  • DE Isaiah Thomas
  • OL Jack Conklin
  • RB Demetric Felton
  • CB Thomas Graham Jr.
  • DT Ben Stille

Ward is active after not practicing all week.

Steelers Inactives

  • DB Tre Norwood
  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • OL Kendrick Green
  • LB Tae Crowder
  • DT Jonathan Marshall
  • LB Malik Reed

Both key defenders are active for the Steelers.

In This Stream

Browns vs Steelers: Everything you need to know for Week 18’s matchup

View all 24 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...