Browns lose starting LB, CB for the rest of the game

As the Cleveland Browns look to finish off their 2022 NFL season strong against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, injuries as the linebacker position is one of the biggest storylines of the year. Obviously, the focus will be on other things but losing Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk has really hurt the team’s talent and depth.

One of the replacements that was brought in to help for all the injuries was veteran Reggie Ragland. The burly linebacker has played well for the team in limited games.

During Week 18, Ragland went to the injury tent and was then seen walking to the locker room. The Browns announced that Ragland was questionable to return due to a shoulder issue.

If Ragland can’t return, Deion Jones, Tony Fields II, Tae Davis and Jermaine Carter, and practice squad call-up Storey Jackson, will man the position.

Update:

Ragland has been ruled out for the rest of the game as was CB Denzel Ward who didn’t practice all week and was seen standing with a towel on his head on the sideline.

We will keep you up to date on Ragland’s status in the last game of the season.