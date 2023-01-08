Kareem Hunt returned to game after being evaluated for head injury

The Cleveland Browns season has had a load of problems all year. At one point, RB Kareem Hunt held himself out of drills hoping for a new contract in training camp. Instead, the Browns kept him through the trade deadline in what is expected to be his last season with the team.

During what is likely his last game for his hometown team, Hunt left the game shaken up after a big hit late in the 1st half. The team announced that he was questionable to return and was being evaluated for a head injury in the locker room.

Update:

Hunt returned to the field in the second half.

So far in 2022, Hunt has had his worst yards per attempt average of his career in both rushing and receiving. He does have four combined touchdowns but has seemed to lack the same explosion seen in his first three seasons with the team.

Hunt is set for free agency at the end of the year.

We will keep you up to date on his injury versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.