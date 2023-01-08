Late in Week 18, Jed Wills has nasty looking leg injury vs Steelers

In Week 18 of the 2022 regular season, the Cleveland Browns may have just had a big blow to their 2023 season. With 45 seconds left in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, LT Jedrick Wills was injured and limped off the field.

Trying to get points late in the game, Deshaun Watson was hit from behind and fumbled the football. That hit led to Wills getting rolled up from behind while being pushed by a defender in front. Wills was in obvious pain with his right knee twisted underneath him and the pile.

Wills limped off the field with trainers. The game finished up shortly after that with veteran Chris Hubbard stepping in at left tackle.

Given the nature of the injury and the game finishing shortly after it, it may be some time before we have an update on the extent of the injury. HC Kevin Stefanski said he Wills would have an MRI:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Jed Wills Jr. will have an MRI on his knee. Not sure of the severity at this time. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 8, 2023

Wills, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, has had his ups and downs this season but is an important part of the 2023 season for Cleveland.