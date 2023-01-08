Browns 2023 opponents decided after Week 18 loss

The Cleveland Browns finished their season with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending the year with a 7-10 record. However, the picture for the 2023 season became clear on who they will be facing.

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote on a couple of different scenarios based on where the Browns finished in their division and now with an official last-place finish in the AFC North, and a couple of other game results going final today, the opponents are set for 2023.

The Cleveland Browns will host the AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and the rest of the AFC North.

The Browns will head on the road against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and the usual trips to Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

2023 Home Opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

2023 Away Opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

We won’t get official schedules until later in the offseason to know when each game is scheduled but, now, we know who Cleveland will play.