Browns 2023 opponents decided after Week 18 loss

The Cleveland Browns finished their season with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending the year with a 7-10 record. However, the picture for the 2023 season became clear on who they will be facing.
A couple of weeks ago, we wrote on a couple of different scenarios based on where the Browns finished in their division and now with an official last-place finish in the AFC North, and a couple of other game results going final today, the opponents are set for 2023.
The Cleveland Browns will host the AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and the rest of the AFC North.
The Browns will head on the road against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and the usual trips to Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
2023 Home Opponents
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- New York Jets
- Chicago Bears
2023 Away Opponents
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
We won’t get official schedules until later in the offseason to know when each game is scheduled but, now, we know who Cleveland will play.
Loading comments...