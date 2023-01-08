7 of 8 Browns 2023 draft picks slotted in after Week 18

The Cleveland Browns finished off the 2022 NFL season with an abysmal showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. With a 7-10 record in the books, we now know which opponents the team will face in 2023. We also have a good idea of where the Browns will be selecting in the upcoming NFL draft.

While Cleveland doesn’t have their own first or third-round picks, the team is expected to have eight selections in the 2023 draft. A lot can and will happen between now and the draft including possible coaching changes, trades, free agents signings and more.

As of the end of Week 18, the Browns 2023 draft picks will be:

Second Round

Pick #43

Third Round

Compensatory pick not yet assigned between picks 97 and 102

Fourth Round

Pick #111

Pick #131 - From Minnesota

Fifth Round

Pick #141 - From Los Angeles Rams (*Rams final game in progress currently)

Pick #143

Sixth Round

Pick #189

Seventh Round

Pick #231

A long way to go until the 2023 NFL draft live from Kansas City but we will focus a lot of energy on preparing readers for the event. Player profiles, rumors, mock drafts and so much more