Daily Dawg Chow 1/9: Browns’ season ends with a thud

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Deshaun Watson’s turnovers cost Browns, Cleveland loses season finale to Steelers 28-14 (Chris Pokorny) A blah way to end the season, which is rather mercifully over.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Steelers destroy Browns 28-14 (Barry Shuck) Last game of the year ended despite so much pre-season promise
- 7 of 8 Browns 2023 draft picks slotted in after Week 18 (Jared Mueller) Once the playoffs end and compensatory picks are assigned, picks will be set
- Browns 2023 opponents decided after Week 18 loss (AnthonyJoki and JaredMueller) A last place schedule isn’t always a good thing
- Late in Week 18, Jed Wills has nasty looking leg injury vs Steelers (Jared Mueller) Injury looked bad late in the game
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Will Kevin Stefanski get a fourth season or will the ax fall? (Browns Wire) “Reports this week stated that both would speak to the media Monday afternoon but some may question if those press conferences take place.”
- Kareem Hunt will ‘worry about tomorrow tomorrow’ as Browns season ends in Pittsburgh (Akron Beacon Journal) “If Sunday was the last time Hunt will wear a Browns uniform, it was like his whole four-year stint with his hometown team. Flashes of explosiveness, but an underwhelming statistic output due in part to some injury issues.”
- Deshaun Watson Excited About Cleveland Browns Future, Talks Next Step for the Offense (Sports Illustrated) “Watson finished 19-for-29 for 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Browns quarterback tossed two interceptions and was sacked seven times.”
- Browns season is over, but brace yourselves—it’s going to be a long offseason (News 5 Cleveland) “Costly penalties (the ones officials decided to call, that’s an entirely different problem) killed numerous drives for the Browns and put an ugly spotlight on the Browns discipline on Sunday.”
- By the Numbers: Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb hit personal milestones in season finale (clevelandbrowns.com) “16 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who picked up his final one of the year in Sunday’s third quarter. That’s the second straight year Garrett has compiled 16 sacks, which is the Browns’ single-season record.”
