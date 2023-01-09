Report on any more big Browns changes today

The Cleveland Browns got one out of the way quickly this morning with the reported firing of DC Joe Woods. Woods has been the focus of a lot of negativity after his defense struggled throughout most of the year. Woods’ unit rarely stopped the run and far too often had blown assignments in the secondary.

Other than that, the defense was... still not that good.

With a new defensive coordinator on the way, the rest of the defensive staff will have to wait on their fates. A few could be retained depending on what the new DC wants to do.

Now that Woods is gone, what about any other big moves including HC Kevin Stefanski, ST coordinator Mike Priefer and, even, GM Andrew Berry? According to one report, no other big moves are expected by Cleveland:

The #Browns aren't expected to let anyone else go at this time, per source, but as with everything in the NFL, things could always change. For now, a new defensive coordinator is what they're looking at. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 9, 2023

This backs up much of what we reported earlier this morning while providing even more certainty to Priefer’s future.

A reminder of how the Browns power structure is set up, any decision on Berry or Stefanski is made by owner Jimmy Haslam. Stefanski has control of his coaching staff but collaborates closely with Berry on most decisions.

Down the road, it is also important to remember that Stefanski was hired first and then joined the GM search committee that decided to hire Berry.

We will keep you up to date on all moves and reports coming out from Cleveland and about the team all day today as major coaching decisions are made all around the league.