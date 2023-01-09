Browns place request to interview Jerod Mayo for DC job

Just hours after the Cleveland Browns fired DC Joe Woods, a candidate to replace him has been identified. While 14 teams prepare for their playoff lives, the other 18 prepare for what might be in store for the 2023 NFL season.

Lovie Smith joined a number of other head coaches from 2022 to be fired from their position while Woods is one of many coordinators that are likely to be on the move.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has requested permission from the New England Patriots to interview LB coach Jerod Mayo for the newly vacated defensive coordinator position, first reported by Adam Schefter:

The Cleveland Browns, who relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, requested permission today to interview Patriots’ inside LB coach Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Mayo was a first-round selection of the Patriots in 2008. He accumulated 802 tackles, 11 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, 28 QB hits and 11 sacks in his career.

The linebacker retired in 2015 but returned to New England as their linebackers coach in 2019. With Bill Belichick running the Patriots defense, Mayo could be looking to move into a coordinator position just four years after starting his coaching career.

With his history as a player and a few years of experience with Belichick, Mayo should have immediate respect from the players.

We will keep you updated on the new defensive coordinator search as information becomes available.