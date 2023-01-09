Titans request permission to interview Browns exec for GM role

While the Cleveland Browns didn’t have the season they would have wanted, the services of their executives may still be wanted around the NFL. The Browns have already fired DC Joe Woods and requested permission to interview Jerod Mayo to fill Woods’ role.

Last year, despite a losing season, Cleveland lost Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to the Minnesota Vikings. With the Vikings hiring Adofo-Mensah as general manager, the Browns added two third-round compensatory picks, one last year and one this year.

Interestingly, fellow Cleveland executive Glenn Cook also interviewed for the Minnesota job. Both were also finalists for the Chicago Bears GM job that ended up going to Ryan Poles.

With the Browns 2022 season now over, Cook looks to be back on the interview circuit with the Tennesee Titans requesting permission to interview him:

Sources: The #Titans have officially requested permission to interview #Browns Asst GM Glenn Cook for their GM opening — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 9, 2023

Cook was promoted from vice president of player personnel to assistant GM this offseason, taking Adofo-Mensah’s role with the team.

Given the positive regard given to Cook after his interviews last year, it is expected that he will be in the running for a few jobs this offseason with the Titans being the first to try to get him in.

If Cook is hired, by Tennessee or someone else, the Browns will be awarded with two more compensatory picks, one this year and one next, as a result.

We will keep you updated on all the news, rumors and moves for Cleveland this offseason right here on Dawgs By Nature.