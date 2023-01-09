Browns place second request for DC interview, this time with AFC North rival

The Cleveland Browns news has been hot and heavy today and it doesn’t seem like it is going to stop soon. So far:

While there could be a number of other, smaller changes among the coaching staff, the biggest domino will be who is hired as the next defensive coordinator. The chance to coach Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the rest of the young players should be enticing.

After requesting to interview Mayo, Cleveland added another name to their request list in the form of Brian Flores:

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Steelers’ LB coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Flores spent last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being fired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Most fans know Flores from the ongoing lawsuit he has versus the NFL and a number of teams.

The Dolphins were 24-25 under Flores despite indications that the ownership group wanted to lose games to help the rebuilding process. (Sound familiar Browns fans?)

Prior to his time in Miami, Flores held multiple roles with the New England Patriots including defensive play caller, like Mayo, despite not having the coordinator title. Starting his time with the Patriots at just 23 years old, Flores spent 15 years there before taking the Dolphins job.

It is expected that Cleveland will interview multiple people for the coordinator position before making a decision. So far, Mayo and Flores are the two known names. Veteran coach Jim Schwartz and former Browns safety Jim Leonhard may also be on their list but nothing has been confirmed yet.